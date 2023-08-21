Clean-up programme clears Batu Mandi beach of 360kg of waste

BINTULU (Aug 21): A total of 360kg of domestic waste were successfully collected along 600 metres of the coastal area of Batu Mandi beach, near Similajau National Park on Saturday.

It consisted of 200kg of recyclable domestic waste, and 160kg of waste that cannot be recycled.

The beach-cleaning activity was a collective effort between Air-Marine Group and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) in collaboration with the local community in Kampung Nelayan Batu Mandi.

Air-Marine Group representative Louis Chiew said it is a continuation of the effort in making Bintulu a low-carbon industrial hub by 2030.

“We are not just picking up trash, but it signifies our continued commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Batu Mandi Beach and conserving nature for future generations,” he said.

Chiew added this was a collective effort carried out by BDA and the surrounding community as one of the global initiative to tackle climate change.

He said the activity is also part of joint efforts to conserve and preserve the environment, especially against plastic pollution that can threaten aquatic life.

At the same time, they can engage with the local fishing community in the area which is located near Similajau National Park, he added.

The park houses more than 180 species of birds such as hornbills and sea eagles, and 20 species of mammals including pigs and monkeys.

Chiew said that on July 8, 2022, the ‘Penyu Agar’ species was found laying eggs at Golden Beach, Similajau after an absence of 22 years.

“Certainly, this is a good news for us because it is a tangible result of conservation and nature preservation efforts that have been implemented by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) before,” he said.