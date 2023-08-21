Court fines man RM2,000 for obstructing duty of police in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 21): A 39-year-old man was fined RM2,000 in default two months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to obstructing the duty of police.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Hairman Busri, who was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term not exceeding two years or a fine of up to RM10,000, upon conviction.

Hairman, together with a man who is still at large, committed the offence at Demak Laut Industrial Park, Jalan Demak Laut here around 2.15am on Aug 17, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a policeman, who was the complainant, and his team were conducting a patrol around Demak Laut Industrial Park when they saw a car moving around the area.

The police then ordered the driver to stop, but he sped off to escape them.

The police team gave chase and managed to stop the vehicle around 20 minutes later around Kampung Tabuan Melayu area, and arrested Hairman.

Another man, who was also in the car managed to escape.

During the arrest, Hairman behaved aggressively and the complainant had to use minimal force against him.

Investigations also revealed that Hairman had previous arrests related drug abuse and theft.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted, while Hairman was unrepresented by a counsel.