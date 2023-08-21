Elmina air crash: Op to remove wreckage, debris of aircraft completed, say police

SHAH ALAM (Aug 21): The operation to remove the wreckage and debris of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane that crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina here has been completed today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the crash site will be cleared tonight.

When contacted by Bernama, he said all police controls at the site will also be ceased.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama saw the truck carrying the debris and wreckage of the plane leaving the crash site at about 7pm today.

Cloudy weather and intermittent rain did not stall the process of bringing out the wreckage.

In addition, the road involved will be cleared but the route still remains closed, while police have removed the yellow tape installed at the location.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport in a statement informed that the preliminary report of the crash will be ready within 30 days of the incident.

A technical investigation based on Annex 13 — Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO Annex 13), has been initiated by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) team from the day the accident occurred.

Last Thursday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crashed onto the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina killing 10 individuals including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site.

The ill-fated aircraft was on its way from Langkawi to Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm. — Bernama