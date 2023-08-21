For the homeless, dealing with mental illness an everyday struggle

A WOMAN smiles as she peers out the wide corridor of Desa Bina Diri Kuching (DBD), a special home for the destitute run by Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS).

“Come in! Come in!” Kim (not her real name) calls out from her room while cheerfully waving her hands in the air.

Kim looks just like any other women one might pass by on the street without giving a second look. A chatty and cheerful person, she is full of smiles and quick to crack a joke.

But her cheeriness can disappear in a blink of an eye when she is in a foul mood and not on her medication, transforming her into a different person – aggressive, agitated and even violent.

For almost seven years, this 43-year-old woman has been diagnosed with psychosis. She relies on her prescribed medication to deal with her hallucinations.

For seven years now, she has been following the same routine – swallowing six types of pills in the morning, and again at night.

Kim’s mental illness only began to show symptoms during her first six months at Desa Bina Diri, and began deteriorating in the years that followed.

She now no longer remembers her full name and has trouble speaking.

Prior to her admission in Desa Bina Diri seven years ago, Kim’s boyfriend abandoned her after discovering she was pregnant. At 26, she became homeless and had nothing to her name except her personal documents and the child in her belly.

For many years, she faced the mental pressures of living on the streets. Faced with poverty and with little access to healthcare, she ended up giving birth to her son at a bus station.

All this, she believes, affected her son’s brain development, leaving him mentally handicapped.

Kim’s unstable physical and mental health condition is also shared by other residents of Desa Bina Diri Kuching.

According to Sarawak Welfare Department chief assistant director (Enforcement) Harry Silas Tirau, the residents often develop mental illnesses during their first three to six months of admission at the facility.

He said this is because they have often never been formally diagnosed – that is until there are rescued by welfare officers.

“You have to deal with office work and looking after their needs. We have 39 residents, meaning we have to deal with 39 different ‘characters’,” he said.

Taking care of 39 destitute persons who previously slept on the streets means Desa Bina Diri staff like Sulaiman Morni has to learn all of their different behaviours.

“Most of the time, the residents wander the streets while talking to themselves. Sometimes they are half-naked, sometimes fully naked.

“They might also behave aggressively towards the people around them, so we must keep them occupied. For instance, when they get agitated, we must ensure they have taken their medication to control their behaviour.

“But there are times when they cannot control their hallucination. They speak to someone that’s invisible. And then, they will cry, sometimes scream.

“It’s like they are quarrelling with someone, but that person is invisible,” he told The Borneo Post when met at Desa Bina Diri Kuching in Kota Samarahan.

He said the common trait shared by all of the residents is their homeless ‘character’ which they have a hard time shedding.

The staff, he said would also need to help wash the residents on a daily basis, and also clean them when they relieve themselves.

“Because of their homeless ‘character’, some of them would urinate and defecate anywhere they like and we need to clean it up,” he said.

*See tomorrow for the continuation of this series