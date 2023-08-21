Just what is the ‘Sanusi factor’? Analysts explain

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 21): Following Perikatan Nasional’s strong showing in the six state elections on August 12, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has cemented himself as key leader in the coalition capable of menacing the parties in the national unity government.

Seen as a state PAS leader just a few years ago, he has propelled himself into national prominence, even landing himself the role of Perikatan Nasional’s election director for the state polls that saw the coalition keep up its momentum from last year’s general election.

According to analysts who spoke to Malay Mail, Sanusi has struck a chord with the Malay electorate, primarily for his willingness to confront the leaders from the ruling parties as well as the authorities using rhetoric.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Azmi Hassan said this dovetailed well with PAS’s reliance on negative politics.

“For example, in the federal government, the stigma or perception is that DAP is too strong and influential. In fact, they are the party that I will say influences the development of policies and strategies at the federal level. So, when another entity is rhetoric, it will attract the Malay voters because anything that is against the government will attract the Malay voters,” he said.

He added that PAS was also very good at using religion to woo Malay voters, with the party having made itself synonymous with Islam in states like Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

Contributing to the Islamist party’s success was the weakening of Umno in the Malay heartland states, solidifying the appeal of Sanusi’s rhetoric among Malay voters who support PAS and PN.

In the six state elections on August 12, the Islamist party recorded a 92 per cent success rate for the seats it contested. This contrasted with Umno’s 18 per cent from the 108 seats in contested.

However, Azmi said Sanusi will have to dial back the rhetoric now that the elections were over, as he must maintain a working relationship with the federal government to govern as the Kedah menteri besar.

According to International Islamic University Malaysia’s political science assistant professor Syaza Shukri, Sanusi’s off-the-cuff speaking style and willingness to challenge the federal government endeared him to Malay voters who perceived him as a “brave” leader.

She said that Muhammad Sanusi’s popularity derives from his ability to connect with ordinary Malaysians, presenting himself as a figure separate from the political establishment.

However, she also cautioned against the sustainability of this strategy.

“Can this keep on growing? Yes, but at the expense of peace and unity because populist leaders would always need to find an enemy to compete,” she said.

She said that while politicians might be tempted to take lessons from Muhammad Sanusi’s popularity, they should prioritise the nation over personal gains.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Institute of Ethnic Studies deputy director Professor Dr Kartini Aboo Talib said Sanusi’s success stemmed from his ability to capture the audience’s attention and present his interpretation of complex topics in ways easily understood.

“One of the most compelling aspects of Muhammad Sanusi’s campaign was his down-to-earth persona. He projected himself as a kampung boy and this image endeared him to voters who felt that he understood their concerns and aspirations on a personal level,” she said referring to a term used affectionately to describe someone with rural and relatable qualities.

“His story garners support and admiration. The most important thing is, he is critical and cynical at the same time,” said Kartini.

Muhammad Sanusi was re-appointed as Kedah menteri besar on August 14 after PN won 33 out of 36 seats in the state election.

The Kedah PAS deputy commissioner also defended his Jeneri seat easily, defeating BN candidate Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim with a majority of 16,050 votes.

The recent polls saw the six state governments returning to the status quo, with PH retaining Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Penang, while Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu remained under PN. – Malay Mail