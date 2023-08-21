KGC benefit expected to start in 2024 to give seniors alternative to get regular health screenings at zero cost

KUCHING (Aug 21): The free health screening benefit for Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) cardholders is expected to be initiated next year, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said her ministry has worked on the mechanism of this privilege which was announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in July.

“We will table this at the state Cabinet meeting after our Premier returns from his working trip to Sweden, Norway and London.

“God willing, we can implement this by 2024,” she told reporters when met after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) her ministry and Swinburne Sarawak Sdn Bhd for the Sarawak Social Wellbeing Index (SSWI) Research 2023 here today.

Fatimah said the benefit was to provide Sarawakian senior citizens with another alternative to acquire regular health checks at no cost.

“We know that if we go to government hospitals, the health services are free but there would be a lot of people and sometimes, the waiting time there would be long.

“So we are looking at another alternative because our concern is the well-being of our senior citizens,” she said.

Previously, Fatimah told The Borneo Post that the free health screenings for KGC cardholders would cover medical services offered by providers from the private sector.

At the time, she said her ministry was still in discussion with the Ministry of Health to finalise the list of general practitioners, private clinics and hospitals to be included in the card programme meant for the elderly group aged 60 and above.

Abang Johari at an event on July 19 announced that health check-ups for senior citizens aged 60 and above would be included as one of the benefits of KGC and that the cost of the health examinations would be borne by the state government.

Meanwhile, touching on the SSWI 2023 research, Fatimah said it will cover all 45 districts in the state.

This, she pointed out, will ensure that the research findings are valid and reliable at all levels.

“The parameters of SSWI 2023 are based on the State Social Transformation Framework that consists of 10 pillars, 25 social domains and 79 sub-domains.

“The study will take nine months starting July 1 and is expected to be fully completed on March 31 next year,” she said.

The 10 pillars are Family Institution; Capacity Building; Social Harmony; Health and Social Protection; Social Responsibility; Housing; Environmental Security; Public Safety; Social Space and Infrastructure; and Good Governance and Practice.

She added that through the strategic collaboration of research groups from Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and Curtin University Malaysia, she believed the Sarawak Social Development Council (MPS) would be able to identify the domains that could affect social well-being at the state, divisional and district levels.

The SSWI research was approved as a new programme in the 11th Malaysia Plan to be conducted once every three years commencing 2019. This research is identified as a vital tool to measure the impact of the social inclusivity aspiration under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Fatimah said previously, the SSWI 2019 research only covered 24 districts in the state.

“Each division was only represented by two districts; one representing the urban area and another representing the rural.

“Hence, the reliability of the findings in SSWI 2019 was only up to the state and divisional levels,” she said.

She said she looked forward to the findings of SSWI 2023 as these findings were vital for her ministry to formulate effective social development policies, design impactful programmes, and implement targeted interventions to enhance community wellbeing in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Swinburne Sarawak pro vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof Lau Hieng Ho said the SSWI research will measure the level of social wellbeing and identify social domains that could influence social wellbeing at state, divisional and district levels.

“From SSWI 2023, we anticipate evidence-based input for social wellbeing for each division and district in Sarawak for the purpose of planning for social investment initiatives; review of the current social wellbeing index, government policies, intervention strategies and programmes; detailed analysis and review of the changes in each pillar, domain and subdomains of SSWI 2019; and proposal on policies, strategies, action and implementation plans where appropriate to increase the social wellbeing of Sarawakians.

“We hope that the research, based on the State Social Transformation Framework will yield rich data shaping the policies that the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development will implement to enhance wellbeing in Sarawak,” he said.

Lau said Swinburne Sarawak along with UTS and Curtin Malaysia will work closely with the Research Steering Committee and Research Technical Committee, represented by various Sarawak ministries, agencies and bodies, in gathering critical socio-economic data.

“This partnership aligns with Swinburne’s 2005 moon shots strategic framework to embolden and energise our staff, students and partners to make a real difference.

“The SSWI 2023 is crucial because it moves the focus from purely economic outcomes to a more comprehensive understanding of what constitutes a good life, where citizens do not just survive, but thrive,” he said.

Fatimah later witnessed the signing of the MoA where Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad signed on behalf of the ministry, while Lau represented Swinburne Sarawak.

Also present were Fatimah’s deputy ministers Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohammad Razi Sitam, MPS executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah, and Swinburne Sarawak deputy pro vice-chancellor Prof Ida Fatimawati Badiozaman, who is also the project director for the SSWI 2023 Research Team.