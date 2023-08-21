KKB’s 2QFY23 sees uptick from O&G boost

KUCHING (Aug 21): KKB Engineering Bhd (KKB) reported a total profit before tax of some RM16.35 million for the current quarter ended June 30, 2023 (2QFY23), a marked rise from RM2.8 million seen in the corresponding period last year.

Cumulatively, the first half (1H) of FY23 saw KKB garnering a profit before tax of RM21.92 million compared to RM4.8 million in 1H last year, the group said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia on Friday.

“The overall improved performance was driven by the group’s steel fabrication division supported by the improved contribution from the Manufacturing sector,” KKB said in the statement.

The group’s current quarter revenue of RM104.4 million (2Q22: RM109.7 million) comprises revenue from the engineering and manufacturing sectors of RM96.8 million (2Q22: RM107.5 million) and RM7.5 million (2Q22: RM2.3 million) respectively.

Quarter on quarter, revenue decreased by 4.9 per cent and year to date (1H23) revenue was lower by 18.8 per cent to RM164.9 million (1H22: RM203.1 million), mainly attributed to lower revenue recognition from the group’s civil construction division.

“The group is determined to build on this momentum and continues its efforts to monitor and realign its business plans and strategies to remain robust and competitive,” it said.

Currently, KKB’s tender book at group level is at an estimated RM496 million. Its order book remains healthy with ongoing projects until 2024.

Its oil and gas (O&G) unit to date has secured 16 contracts with a combined worth of approximately RM1.6 Billion ( since OMSB commenced operation with Petronas Licence in 2013 ) and zero loss time injury (LTI) with 6.873 million man hours.

“The group continues to bid for new contracts to replenish its order book and continuously on the lookout for more collaborations with strategic partners and seek new business opportunities to expand the group’s income stream and sustainability of our core businesses.

“With the existing contracts in hand for the on-going construction works and Major Onshore fabrication jobs for the O&G facilities supported by the group’s healthy financial position, the Board and Management remain positive that KKB Group will perform favourably for the financial year ending 2023, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“The continued uncertainties in the global economic environment, escalation of costs due to inflationary pressure, volatility of global raw material steel prices, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates are amongst factors that may impact the group’s performance.”