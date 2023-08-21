‘Ladum’ can deter elephants from destroying crops

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 21): The use of ‘ladum’ has been found effective in deterring wild elephants from threatening villagers’ crops, in Tongod, said Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah.

‘Ladum’ is a traditional device shaped like a bamboo cannon, which can be detonated using spirit or methanol.

Masiung, who personally tried the ‘ladum’ during a day trip to Kampung Keramuak last Saturday, urged the Kinabatangan Wildlife Department to become mentors to small-scale farmers who are threatened by wild elephants.

Earlier, he was briefed by Kinabatangan wildlife officer Sylvia Alsisto on the establishment of a small-scale farmers’ community named ‘Aki Keramuk,’ which uses the ‘ladum’ to drive away groups of wild elephants that threaten residents’ oil palm plantations.

“I have brought up the issue of wild elephants that have caused significant damage to the residents’ oil palm plantations in the Tongod district in the State Legislative Assembly session, but no action has been taken so far,” he said.

Masiung also approved RM10,000 to establish a ‘Aki Keramuak’ community center in the village in question.

He explained that the Wildlife Department officers would train small-scale oil palm farmers to become proficient in using non-violent methods to deter these wild animals.

“One of the ways residents drive away groups of elephants is by setting off ‘ladum’ explosions when the animals enter their oil palm plantations. I have requested the Wildlife Department to establish more teams in each village that often face threats from these animals,” Masiung added.