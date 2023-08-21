Manipal International University chosen as energy transition, environmental sustainability seminar venue

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 21): Manipal International University (MIU) was chosen as the official venue for Negeri Sembilan’s state-level launch of the Energy Transition and Environmental Sustainability Seminar.

It was organised by Tenaga Nasional Berhad(TNB) in collaboration with the Education Department and Penglibatan Ibu Bapa, Komuniti dan Sektor Swasta (PIBKS).

This initiative aimed to create a culture of energy saving among educators and parents by effectively supporting and strengthening such policies as well as for environmental conservation.

It also aimed to educate organisations to practise a sustainable energy management system with the implementation of measures to reduce energy consumption through prudence, maintenance, and the use of energy-efficient equipment on campus.

“Environmental issues are quite worrying. Therefore, it is our responsibility and effort to think of the best way to process energy into renewable energy. The parties present at the launch today are collaborating to bring more awareness to the community,” said Negeri Sembilan Education director Dr Roslan Hussin.

“It is hoped that a programme like this will get the necessary support, and we are also grateful to TNB for taking note of this environmental issue that should be addressed from the beginning, for a prosperous future.”

MIU vice chancellor Prof Dr Jason Fitzsimmons said this was an opportunity to educate and involve staff and students of MIU to join in this effort by practising all the necessary steps at the campus.

“Small changes in our daily lives – such as reducing single-use plastics, conserving water and electricity, and adopting eco-friendly transportation options – can collectively make a significant difference.

“MIU aims to become an organisation that practices the good saving of energy and efficiency,” added Fitzsimmons.

The event on Aug 15 was attended by almost 250 students from schools around Negeri Sembilan.

After the seminar, there were some exhibitions conducted by the students showcasing their STEM projects.