Mayor: Kuching Food Fair 2023 hits one million total visitors

KUCHING (Aug 21): The Kuching Fest Food Fair 2023 has hit the one million total visitor mark on Saturday night, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng revealed.

He said the roughly 90,000 visitors on Saturday night had pushed total visitor count for the entire festival to close to last year’s record figure of 1.13 million.

“We hit the record for the highest (daily) number of visitors coming to the food festival last night (Saturday) at almost 90,000 people. A week ago, there were around 81,000 who came in one night,” he said when officiating at an event at the Kuching South City Council theatre yesterday.

With the food festival ending last night, Wee said he was not hopeful the total visitor count this year would beat last year’s.

The festival is an annual food fair held on the MBKS grounds, offering a wide range of dishes.

On the council’s plans to enhance future editions of the fair, Wee said MBKS is open to constructive feedback and suggestions.

“As a Sarawakian, we ought to take pride of our achievements. This tourism offering unites people and bolsters the economy, especially after two years of dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

The festival is not only open to Kuching folks as it also welcomes interested individuals throughout Sarawak, he added.

“Some have commented that the fair’s stall rentals are high, hence the expensive food prices. To be fair, we rent our stalls for RM650 per unit for 24 days.

“Some places, which I decline to name, rent their stalls at RM2,000 to RM3,000 per unit for less than two weeks,” he said.