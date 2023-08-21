Sarawak culture, heritage highlighted in Proton’s Asian Games Nation Drive

KUCHING (Aug 21): Kuching was chosen as part of Proton’s Asian Games Nation Drive event that took place over the weekend due to its rich heritage and culture, said Proton Edar deputy director of Marketing and Network Support Steven Zhou Qi.

The event was held to fuel the excitement surrounding the upcoming 19th Asian Games, set to take place in Hangzhou, Zhejian Province in China from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

Zhou said the event aimed to promote the state to foreigners and also an opportunity for Proton to test-drive its latest vehicle models along the Pan Borneo Highway.

“The locals here know about Kuching, but what about those in other countries? Since Kuching has a lot of attractions such as the Sarawak Culture Village as well as Telok Melano, which is situated at KM0, we aim to promote this to the world.

“This opportunity serves as a platform to showcase to the world the richness of culture and heritage in Malaysia. Simultaneously, we can promote tourism in Malaysia, encouraging more people to visit and enjoy the landscapes and culture of the country,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Through this programme, Zhou highlighted that crafts from Sarawak as well as other states in Malaysia – selected through public voting – will be presented to the Malaysian contingent during the Asian Games.

From there, he said these crafts will be passed on to the Olympic Council of Asia and the Asian Games committee in Hangzhou.

Zhou, who earlier received a replica sape from Sarawakian boxer Daeloniel McDelon Bong during an event held at Ismarco Sdn Bhd Proton 3S Centre here, said the presentation of the handicraft by Daeloniel was part of Proton’s ‘Proud To Be Malaysia’ campaign.

The campaign allows public voting to select the treasures which represents Malaysia’s diverse heritage, destined for the Asian Games Museum in Hangzhou.

“In this round, we showcase Sarawak’s cultural richness, and the sape – a traditional lute of the Orang Ulu community – is an instrument that signifies Sarawak’s tradition.

“As the official vehicle for the 19th Asian Games, Proton embraces its role to inspire connections and build bridges. This moment embodies the Asian Games’ essence – unity, sportsmanship, shared values and cultural exchange,” he added.

Meanwhile, Daeloniel said he was proud to play a part in helping promote the state and its culture to the world.

“As a Sarawakian, I’m proud and happy when my state’s culture is brought and promoted abroad,” he added.

The Asian Games Nation Drive began its journey in Sabah last month and will continue its drive to Peninsular Malaysia, covering the southern and the northern regions next month.

The vehicle models featured in this expedition include Iriz, Persona, Saga, Exora, X-50, X-70, and the new model X-90.

Proton was chosen as one of the official vehicles for the Asian Games as part of the brand under the Geely Auto Group, an official prestigious partner of the sporting event.