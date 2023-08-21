Sarawakian boxing sensation ‘Kilat Boy’ set for international showdown

KUCHING (Aug 21) Sarawakian boxer Daeloniel McDelon Bong, affectionately known as ‘Kilat Boy’, is setting his sights on conquering the international stage.

Hailing from Sri Aman, he has already made waves in the Malaysian boxing scene after clutching a gold medal during Pulau Pinang International Boxing Championship earlier this year, and topped the 57kg category at the Pakistan Professional Boxing Championships last year.

“For my future plans, since my category is mostly in the professional circuit, I will be leaving the amateur circuit and focus on matches outside the country – all of which are related to the professional circuit,” Daeloniel said when met by reporters after presenting a replica of sape to Proton at Ismaco Sdn Bhd Proton 3S Centre here yesterday.

Daeloniel said he will also make his appearance at the Sarawak Open Boxing Championships in Sri Aman, where he will be facing off against Indonesia’s Oky Akhbar in the super bantamweight category on Aug 26.

Expecting that his opponent will be a formidable one, he said his preparations for the match have been “intensive”.

“I expect it will be an awesome fight. Since my opponent is from Indonesia, ‘agak keras’ (quite formidable), I hope that my preparations will give me the edge that I need,” he added.

Noting that his long-term goal would be to clinch the Asian championship, Daeloniel said he will be going to Dubai in October this year for another professional tournament.

To a question, Daeloniel said he is still uncertain about his potential future opponents due to the ever-changing rankings.

“Contenders could come from Thailand or the Philippines. Rankings fluctuate based on the matches attended every month, so it’s hard to predict who will be next,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Daeloniel said the support that he has received from the government as well as private sector has been the driving force in his journey.

“The support has been quite good. It’s motivating to know that people are behind me,” he added.