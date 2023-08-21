Seven Sabahans among 20 Miss International Malaysia 2023 finalists

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 21): Seven finalists from Sabah will compete in the Miss International Malaysia 2023 final at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Oct 1.

Also in the finals are eight contestants from Peninsular Malaysia and five from Sarawak.

Organised by Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia (PPASM) and presented by SunStrong Entertainment, this prestigious pageant is a testament to the international spirit of unity and camaraderie.

Tourism Malaysia director general Datuk Dr Ammar Abdul Ghapar announced the event during a recent press conference.

Reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg from Germany was also present at the press conference, showcasing the international bond fostered by Miss International since its inception in 1960.

Selberg’s journey across borders exemplified the pageant’s commitment to promoting goodwill, world peace, and exchange culture among nations.

This partnership with the Ministry of Tourism Malaysia emphasises the commitment to sustainable tourism initiatives, community engagement, and showcasing Malaysia’s cultural magnificence on a global stage.

The winner of Miss International will receive the title ‘Goodwill Ambassador of Beauty’, symbolising the deep commitment to giving back to the community and society at large.

A substantial portion of the proceeds generated by Miss International Malaysia 2023 will be directed towards supporting two impactful initiatives: Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan Pink Ribbon, which aids breast cancer survivors, and the Meraki Daat Sabah Initiative, which initiates and promotes Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia (PPASM) president Jawed Khan and chairperson Jenny Ngu, who were also at the press conference, said the collaborations serve as a testament to the event’s profound dedication to creating positive change in society.

“Beyond their roles as goodwill ambassadors, the contestants actively immerse themselves in local communities, promoting culture, heritage, entrepreneurship, and the arts.

“Through this initiative, we strive to amplify the voices of those often unheard, granting village entrepreneurs and talents the international visibility they deserve, all while fostering charitable and socially sustainable endeavours.

“Beyond the glamour and beauty, the event promises captivating cultural showcases, traditional crafting exhibitions, and immersive experiences into community-based livelihoods,” said a statement today.

Well-known Asian singer Gary Chaw will also be a part of the event.

Miss International Malaysia 2023 will represent the country on the international stage in Tokyo, Japan.