Shell awards EPC contract to 2 Sarawakian companies

KUCHING (Aug 21): Sarawak Shell Berhad has awarded the engineering, procurement and onstruction (EPC) contract for standard lightweight wellhead platforms to two companies in Sarawak.

The companies are Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation (Brooke Dockyard) and OceanMight Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of KKB Engineering Bhd.

“This contract marks a milestone in driving the development of local contractors’ and performance improvement,” said Siti Sulaiman, country chair of Shell Malaysia and senior vice president of Upstream Malaysia.

“Under the stewardship of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Petronas, Shell Malaysia as the Petroleum Arrangement Contractor continues to enable participation of local players in the industry and assist in enhancing their capabilities.”

Siti said this strategy is also aligned with the company’s plans over the next few years to develop gas fields off Sarawak.

As one of the pioneers in the country’s energy industry, Shell Malaysia is proactively pursuing competitive upstream investments and developing local potential in navigating the energy transition.