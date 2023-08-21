Sibu court fines dad, jails son 7 seven days for threatening car accessories shop owner

SIBU (Aug 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a father RM1,000 and sentenced his son to seven days in jail for criminal intimidation.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern imposed a fine of RM1,000 in default seven days’ jail on Ling Chai Yii, 69, from Jalan Bukit Assek and sentenced his son Ling Pick Wei, 33, to seven days’ imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 503 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides a maximum seven years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the charge, Chai Yii threatened to kill a 30-year-old car accessories shop owner, while Pick Wei threatened to destroy the victim’s shop.

Both offences were committed on Aug 12 around 12.30pm at a Jalan Bukit Assek car park here.

For the offences, they were charged under Section 503 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 506 of the same Act.

According to the facts of the case, the victim found the men scolding his customer and a friend who parked their cars next to the men’s house.

Worried for his safety, the victim lodged a police report.

Acting on the report, police arrested the duo on the same day around 4.30pm at their house.

The police also seized a meat cleaver from them.

Police investigation found Chai Yii had threatened to hurt the victim while brandishing a meat cleaver and Pick Wei had threatened to set fire to the shop at night.

In mitigation, defence counsel Boston Ho said his client’s family had been subjected to frequent, repetitive, and continuous nuisance and disturbance since the shop, which specialises in loud speaker systems, started its operation beside the house.

He said his client had lodged three police reports about the nuisance in 2021 and 2022, but was told that it was under the local authority’s jurisdiction.

Ho also said Chai Yii and his family suffered cyber humiliation after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Insp Norfadilah Zainal prosecuted.