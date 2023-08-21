S’wakian duo bag medals at First Asian MMA championship in Thailand

KUCHING (Aug 21): Two Sarawakian mixed martial arts fighters have left their mark on the regional stage during the First Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship in Thailand.

Teng Pang Sze and Teo Zhi Hao, both 21, were the only Malaysian representatives in the competition from Aug 18 to 20, and they are both not going home empty handed.

Teng, in her first international fight, had to settle for the silver medal in the women’s Traditional MMA 69kg and below category when was stopped by UFC veteran Wu Yanan of China.

Meanwhile, Teo took the bronze in the men’s Traditional MMA 65kg and below category.

Sarawak Mixed Martial Arts Association (Samma) president Tsan Nieng Khai, who was a referee during the championship, was proud of the performance of his fighters.

“Teng went against really tough athletes from China. She outboxed a pro-boxer and fought a UFC veteran who had eight fights in UFC alone,” he told The Borneo Post today.

“All this in spite of the fact that Teng only had three fights previously because it’s really hard for girls to fight opponents in Sarawak and Malaysia. So with more exposure, Teng can go very, very far.”

On Teo, Tsan said he was defeated by a Singaporean athlete and he regretted that he could not be in Teo’s corner during his last fight.

“I could not corner as I was on referee duty so he can’t really perform due to my absence. He can out-strike opponents as he is very talented but he still needs more competition for more exposure,” he said.

He said the championship was also Teo’s first outside Malaysia, and that he had previously won five of eight competitions by knockout.

Tsan believes that the future is bright for both Teng and Teo in the sport.

“I envision them becoming gold medalists on the world stage but one step at a time,” he said.

Tsan has planned a special homecoming for the duo at the Kuching International Airport tomorrow night.

The team was fully sponsored for the championship by the Wushu Federation of Sarawak and endorsed by Samma. Tsan is also the Sarawak coach for the Wushu Sanda state team.

The competition in Thailand was organised by the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (AMMA), which is he only governing body in charge of the sport of MMA and is officially recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia.

Tsan was in Thailand earlier to attend an AMMA refereeing course to qualify as an Asian level referee. He and another Malaysian are the first to receive the accreditation.