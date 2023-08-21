Tambunan to host inaugural Sabah Day on Aug 31

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 21): Sabah will celebrate Sabah Day on August 31 to commemorate the day it became an independent nation 60 years ago, announced Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor on Monday.

He said the State Cabinet made the decision during its meeting last week and had chosen Tambunan as the venue for the inaugural celebrations.

“It was also decided that the celebrations to mark Sabah’s important historical milestone, will be celebrated annually with the venue to be rotated among the districts,” said the Chief Minister.

“Let us honour and commemorate the day which marked the end of the British colonial rule in Sabah and signifying our journey of coming together as a people to establish self-rule,” he said.

Sabah subsequently formed the Federation of Malaysia with Malaya, Sarawak and Singapore on September 16, 1963.

He said the event in Tambunan is scheduled at 3pm after the National Day celebrations here.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan had said last year that the Sabah Day would be celebrated statewide starting this year once it was formally gazetted by the Sabah Cabinet.

He said the Sabah Day which falls on August 31 is an important date for Sabah and all Sabahans as it is the day that Sabah became an independent nation.