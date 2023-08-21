Temple project in Sibu still lacks RM600,000 in building fund

SIBU (Aug 21): The progress of works on Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Jalan Orchid here has reached 60 per cent completion, but the building fund is currently short of about RM600,000.

According to temple president Manogaran Krishnasamy, the target is to have the works completed by early next year.

“The construction has been delayed for about three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the project cost has risen to RM1.5 million from RM1.1 million due to the hike in building materials and wages.

“The state government has helped us a lot, as well as the other religious bodies and members of the public. We would like to express our sincere gratitude.

“In view that we are still short of RM600,000 to complete the project, we hope for further assistance from the government and the public to chip in,” he told reporters when met at the temple site on Saturday.

Additionally, he said another three skilled workers from India would be required to complete the works.

“Currently, we have four skilled workers from India, but we need another three. We also need local workers to help with the general work such as the mixing of cement among others,” said Manogaran.

Moreover, he said there would be 48 days of prayers after the completion of the temple.

“For these 48 days, each day would cost around RM2,000 and thus, we need some funds for this. The priest for the main prayers will be coming in from India,” he said.

Asked on the existing building currently housing the temple, he said it would be maintained in view of its historical and cultural value.

“The temple was built in 1920, when it was just a small hut. Later on, this (existing) building was built in 1971,” he added.

There are currently about 400 worshippers who frequent the temple.

Meanwhile, Sibu MP Oscar Ling during the visit said he is confident the temple will become another place of attraction in Sibu upon its completion.