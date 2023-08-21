Two senators sworn in at Dewan Negara today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 21): Two senators took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, today.

They are Tabung Amanah Pendidikan Negeri Melaka general manager Datuk Mustafa Musa and Susan Chemerai Anding who was reappointed as a senator for the second term.

Mustafa’s appointment is the choice of Melaka State Legislative Assembly members effective July 31 until 30 July 2026 while Susan was reappointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with effect from today until 20 August 2026.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Dewan Negara.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi in his speech reminded all senators to think maturely and be free from any external and personal influence, especially those of a political nature.

In addition, he also suggested that senators be more proactive and creative in ensuring that their intellectual opinions are also communicated to the people through the mass media and also in social media.

“Currently, the debate inputs from the Dewan Negara have received less media attention in general and may give the perception to the public that the Upper House has less impact as one of the branches of the legislative body in the implementation of the Malaysian constitution.

“Therefore, I hope that this situation will soon change to wider and more comprehensive media coverage in the upcoming (Dewan Negara) sittings.

“It is important for the people in general to know that the productive and critical opinions and inputs from the Honorable Members of the Dewan Negara play an important role in approving the motions brought from the Dewan Rakyat,” he said. — Bernama