UTP, JPPKK collab on knowledge exchange, developing sustainable solutions

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 21): Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has signed a Certificate of Collaboration (CoC) with the Department of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges (JPPKK) through its Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) Department.

According to UTP, the partnership aims to produce a high-quality engineering workforce, positioning Malaysia as a leader in engineering education and research.

To mark this occasion, the CoC exchange ceremony was held where UTP was represented by its vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, while JPPKK was represented by its senior director for academics, Mohd Noor Shahudin, representing director-general Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail.

The CoC outlines a diverse range of initiatives, fostering knowledge exchange and developing sustainable solutions for the nation’s challenges. It encompasses the exchange of expertise, equipment, and facilities, collaborative training and certification consultations, syllabi and curricula enhancement, research promotion, publication, innovation, and commercialisation.

“At UTP, we are dedicated to equipping students with the essential skills, knowledge, and competencies needed to thrive as competent and resilient graduates in the future.

“Our university takes pride in its robust and industry-relevant academic programmes, state-of-the-art lab facilities, and an effective seven-month student industrial internship programme. Moreover, our strong collaborations with industry partners further distinguish UTP’s engineering programmes,” said Ibrahim in a statement released by UTP.

Additionally, the collaboration facilitates credit transfer for diploma graduates, fosters collaboration in industrial training programmes, co-organises adjunct lecture programmes, and explores other mutually agreed cooperation programmes. These comprehensive efforts will apply to all relevant programmes at UTP.

In pursuit of formalising and reinforcing these collaborations, the UTP CEE Department engaged in extensive discussions and meetings with JPPKK, resulting in fruitful outcomes and culminating in the establishment of a robust partnership between UTP and JPPKK.

“This landmark collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of engineering education in Malaysia, positioning the country at the forefront of engineering innovation and research,” said the university.