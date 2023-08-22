12 rural health clinics in Bintulu now equipped with POCT lab machines

BINTULU (Aug 22): Twelve rural health clinics in Bintulu Division are now equipped with four different point of care testing (POCT) laboratory machines, said Bintulu health officer Dr Melvin Chung Hsien Liang.

He said the four POCT machines are Siemen EPOC NXS Blood Analysis System, Diaspect Haemoglobin Analyzer, Beckman Coulter DxH500 Haematology Analyzer and Siemen Clinitek Status+ Urine Analyzer.

“To name a few examples of what can be accomplished with these POCT machines, our clinics would now be able to perform routine annual renal function tests for patients with chronic illnesses.

“They are also able to diagnose diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially fatal complication of diabetes mellitus, and detect anaemia objectively, at their own facilities.”

Dr Chung said this during the ‘physical minilab equipment handover and product training launching ceremony’ at a hotel here yesterday.

The ‘Delivery Hope, Bringing Health to All’ project worth RM1,403,400 is carried out by Rotary Club of Bintulu Central (RCBC) in collaboration with Latter Day Saints Charities (LDSC).

He added this addition to the clinics is a much needed upgrade as they are able to save a lot of time spent in referring patients to other facilities, and reduce the congestion in the urban clinics and hospital emergency department.

“I would like to represent the Bintulu Divisional Health Office (PKB) to express our deepest gratitude towards the Latter Day Saints Charities for their amazing generosity and the Rotary Club Bintulu Central for facilitating the sponsorship process,” said Dr Chung.

According to him, RCBC and LDSC have been working together closely with PKB Bintulu to bring positive changes to the healthcare of the local communities.

He said among the past projects in 2022 were the renovation of Sebauh Health Clinic at a cost close to RM250,000, and Project HOPE: Touching More Lives, where nearly RM1.28 million worth of medical equipment was donated to 152 health clinics in Sarawak.

“The ongoing collaboration with RCBC and LDSC has been a successful journey thus far and has made an immense impact on our marginalised communities,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak is unique for its rich diversity in culture and its vast span of tropical landscapes.

On the other hand, he said almost half (approximately 48 per cent) of Sarawak’s 2.9 million population live in rural areas with a large proportion earning household incomes of below RM2,000 per month, according to the World Bank estimates in 2018.

He said various challenges faced by these rural residents limit their access to comprehensive health care, causing widespread health inequality in Sarawak.

“Moreover, due to resource limitations in our healthcare system, most rural clinics lack the necessary equipment to perform laboratory tests on site.

“In the Bintulu division, there are 12 health clinics, one community clinic, one maternal and child health facility; only four of which have laboratories and two with X-ray services,” he added.

Thus, he said patients would have to be referred for the needed tests, which may cause additional burden and inconvenience to the patients.

“For perspective, patients from Kakus, Nanga Tau and Lubuk Tapang may travel up to four hours and spend more than RM400 per trip to Bintulu for health care services.

“These challenges have serious implications when patients choose to delay seeking medical help, causing delayed diagnosis and resulting in disease complications,” Dr Chung said.

He added this would not only lead to a further increase in healthcare costs, but also adversely impact the mortality rate.

Furthermore, he said the aging population is at risk of chronic non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and cancer.

“According to projections by the Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry in 2022, our nations’ elderly population would reach 15 per cent by 2030.

“To assist our elderly patients to age gracefully, our health care services are in dire need of upgrading,” he pointed out.

Among those present were Elder Sandy Hall and Sister Ardella Hall from LDSC and RCBC president Allen Wong Ching Seng.