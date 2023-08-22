Tuesday, August 22
4,200 turtle eggs from Philippines seized in Sandakan

The 4,200 turtle eggs seized by the marine police.

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 22): Marine police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 4,200 turtle eggs into the state in Sandakan waters.

Marine Operation Force Regional 4 Commander, Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Ariffin said the seizure was made by Sandakan marine police around 7pm on Monday.

“Marine police spotted a suspicious boat and immediately intercepted it.

“Upon inspection we found 4,200 turtle eggs that were attempted to be smuggled into the state.

“Investigation revealed the turtle eggs, worth RM8,400, were smuggled from the Philippines.

“A Filipino man, aged 57, was subsequently detained for further investigation,” he said on Tuesday.

Ahmad said the eggs would be handed to the Sabah Wildlife Department for further action.

