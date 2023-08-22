Delay for tender to rebuild SK Pergau due to MCO, says Juanda

MUKAH (Aug 22): The Sarawak Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) has informed that the tender for the rebuilding of SK Pergau in Daro was delayed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), says Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

The Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) said he was informed on the matter by the ministry in a letter dated Aug 17.

“I was informed by the ministry that the school project had already been tendered on Oct 17, 2020. However, the first tender was unsuccessful because the bidding price exceeded the allocated ceiling price.

“After that, it was delayed due to the MCO until the Public Works Department (JKR) issued a notice of change regarding the instability of construction materials and other related costs due to the delayed period,” he told Utusan Borneo yesterday.

The Jemoreng assemblyman was also informed that the notice application was then sent to the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister Department on Nov 21, 2022.

“The approval of the notice of change was only obtained on May 17, and the project is in the final stage to be re-tendered at the end of August this year,” he said.

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete, he added.

On Aug 15, Juanda expressed frustration over the federal government’s failure to fulfil its promise to rebuild dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

He said there are three schools in his constituency namely SK Pergau, SK Bawang Tian and SK Sok that fall into this category and need to be rebuilt.

On Aug 17, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek refuted Juanda’s claims.

She said that the ministry was making every effort on the matter, and this included talks between the ministry and the Sarawak government.