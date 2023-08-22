Fahmi: Enlighten public about preamble of Rukun Negara

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 22): The Department of Information, the Department of Broadcasting and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) have been told to promote and enlighten the public about the preamble of the Rukun Negara.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil, in his speech at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today, said there was a need for Malaysians to understand the preamble of the Rukun Negara.

“This preamble is not new, it has been there since the Rukun Negara was introduced, but we do not say it out,” he said, adding that during his younger days, only the five principles were recited.

The Rukun Negara, introduced following the May 13, 1969, incident, was formed with the main purpose of forming a strong unity.

Through the Rukun Negara, Malaysia nurtures the ambitions of achieving and fostering better unity amongst the society, preserving a democratic way of life, creating a just society where the prosperity of the country can be enjoyed together in a fair and equitable manner, ensuring a liberal approach towards the rich and varied cultural traditions and building a progressive society that will make use of science and modern technology.

Last Aug 13, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge in schools and official government programmes has been coordinated, starting with the full reading of the preamble and followed by the five principles, to instil loyalty and love for the country.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that he and Aaron, together with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, would look into having the “Instilling the Spirit of Loyalty to the King and Country” programme that was held in Perak recently be implemented as a national-level programme.

He said that the programme, which included oratory and choral speaking competitions for secondary and primary school students was good as it could help make the public understand, love and appreciate the royal institution as the umbrella of the country’s administration.

“I see the efforts at the state level (Perak) are very good in creating an atmosphere that instils a love for the royal institution among young people and students, which we should emulate,” he said and instructed the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa to discuss with the relevant ministries towards holding similar programmes at the national level.

Last Aug 20, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah graced a patriotism programme held in conjunction with the 2023 Perak state-level National Month celebrations at Perak Darul Ridzuan Building.

The programme, with the title “Menyemai Semangat Kesetiaan Kepada Raja dan Negara” and financed and supported by the state government, was jointly organised by the Perak Dewan Negara and the state Education Department. – Bernama