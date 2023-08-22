Five nabbed for allegedly assaulting man in Matang

KUCHING (Aug 22): The police have arrested five men for allegedly being involved in assaulting a victim in Matang here in the wee hours of yesterday.

Acting Padawan district police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said the arrest was conducted by personnel from the Sarawak Contingent Police Criminal Investigation Department and the Padawan district police after a report on the incident was received by the police at around 1.16pm yesterday.

“During the incident at around 1am, the 30-year-old victim was having a meal with his girlfriend when the five suspects arrived at the premises. One of the suspects accused the victim of owing them money, which was denied by the victim.

“Unsatisfied with the victim’s denial, the suspect took the victim out of the premises before beating him with a hockey stick and a machete,” he said in a statement last night.

Lim added that the victim sustained injuries to his legs and body following the incident.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries up to 20 years’ imprisonment, as well as fines and caning, if convicted.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 148 of the same Code for rioting with weapons, which carries up to five years in prison, a fine, or both, upon conviction.”

Lim said all the suspects will be remanded in the Kuching Court today for further investigation.

Meanwhile, he also advised the public not to make any speculation on the case, and not to share any videos related to the case to avoid interfering with the police investigation.

A video, believed to be related to the incident went viral on social media yesterday before it was taken down.