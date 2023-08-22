Homelessness: Improvements to Destitute Act 1977 needed

KUCHING (Aug 22): Resolving the issue of homelessness is very complicated as there are many underlying problems that go beyond poverty.

While the Destitute Persons Act 1977 provides the legal framework to address the issue, Sarawak Welfare Department (JKM) chief assistant director (Enforcement) Harry Silas Tirau said amendments are needed to improve the Act.

He said the review is expected to clearly define the roles of JKM and the Health Ministry (MoH) on matters relating to mental illness among the homeless.

“A review of the Act began in July last year and I hope to see improvements to tackle the issue of homelessness, especially avoiding duplication (of duties) when it comes to mental illness.

“The review is expected to create a clear division between JKM and MoH on mental health issues involving the poor and beggars, including the homeless.

“If we (JKM) deal with homeless people who do not have mental health issues, I think we will be able to manage them,” he told The Borneo Post.

Agreeing with Harry was Desa Bina Diri principal Tiong Kunyok, who said the amendment is crucial towards providing a specific interpretation of ‘destitute person’.

She said if possible, the issue of mental health should not be placed under the purview of JKM but handed over to the appropriate ministries.

“If the nature of the Act is not clearly defined, if there are homeless people with mental disorders, it will be assumed that the responsibility is borne by JKM.

“If JKM is equipped with experts in the issue, it will not be a problem for us to handle those with mental issues but as it is now, we do not have the expertise to treat them.”

JKM personnel, according to Tiong, are trained to manage social cases and not those related to mental health.

“This is actually one of the things that ‘bothers’ us because under Section 11 of the Mental Health Act 2011, JKM officers or any social-related officers are empowered to take mentally-disturbed individuals to be sent to the hospital,” she added.

Earlier this year, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the revision to improve the Destitute Persons Act 1977 is expected to be completed by next month.

The ministry, she said, would announce the findings of its study as well as the next steps to be taken to amend the Act.

The findings of the study which began in July last year will set the direction related to the issue of beggars and homeless people since there is currently no specific authority and legislation in the operation and management of these groups in Malaysia.

Under the Act, adult beggars who are Malaysian citizens aged below 60 and who have no family members will be placed in Desa Bina Diri, which is a home run by JKM. Those aged above 60 are sent to Rumah Seri Kenangan which is also under JKM.

Desa Bina Diri was established to provide care, protection and rehabilitation for beggars and the underserved to produce skilled and productive individuals towards reintegrating them into society.

There are five such institutions nationwide – Selangor, Johor, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak – housing a total of about 11,000 institutions.

The Desa Bina Diri in Sarawak is located at Jalan Datuk Muhammad Musa in Kota Samarahan.

*Look out for the continuation of this series in the coming days