Indonesian man in Bintulu gets hand stuck in machine

BINTULU (Aug 22): A man had accidently gotten his hand stuck in a machine at a fertiliser processing factory at Kemena Land District Kidurong Light Estate here today.

The victim was identified as Guntur Mujir, 28, from Indonesia.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said firefighters from the Kidurong fire station were rushed to the scene after being notified about the incident at 8.35am.

“At the scene, the firefighters had to cut the screws on the machine using a grinder in order to remove the victim’s hand from the machine,” he added.

Wan Kamarudin said after the victim’s hand was successfully removed from the machine, the victim was sent to a hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.