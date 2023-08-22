Julaihi: 2 new water treatment plants to be built in Kapit division

SONG (Aug 22): Two new water treatment plants will be built in the Kapit division to boost water production capacity to meet the rising demand, said Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said the plants, which will be constructed in Kapit and Song, will enable both towns to have a grid support system in the long run.

“The new treatment plant for Song with a 20 million litres per day (MLD) capacity costs RM80 million and has recently been approved under mid-term review. For Kapit, we want to upgrade water production from the current capacity of 28.5 MLD to 50 MLD,

“Overall, the current water demand in the Kapit division is 31.25 MLD. In the long term, we expect the demand will increase with the growing number of residents and population in the division,” he said in a press conference after a working visit here today.

Earlier, Julaihi attended a briefing conducted by representatives of the Rural Water Supply Department, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Telekom Malaysia and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at the Song district office.

He said the state government is committed to providing water and electricity supply as well as telephone and internet coverage to benefit rural folks.

“A total of 98 telecommunication towers have been approved for Kapit under MCMC’s National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (Jendela) and are mostly in the construction stage.

“In addition, a total of 53 Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication towers have been approved for Kapit under the Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (Saluran) initiative by the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation,” he said.

On electricity supply, the Sebuyau assemblyman said the state government is facing the ‘last mile’ in achieving full coverage.

“It is quite difficult to achieve 100 per cent coverage because there are always new houses being constructed in Sarawak. This is what we have found, but the state government is trying to provide this facility to benefit the rural population,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication (Telecommunication) Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Customs and Law) Jefferson Jamit, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan and Song district officer Harry Bruce Edwin.