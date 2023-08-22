KPDN calls for more to support to reduce cost of living

MIRI (Aug 22): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) welcomes more industry players, non-governmental organisations and strategic partners to take part in the ministry’s effort to reduce the cost of living and eradicate poverty in the country.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the efforts are part of the government’s aim to stabilise the country’s economy.

“Strategies and initiatives introduced and launched by the government are based on three factors – namely to improve the people’s income, to stabilise the price of goods and create a sustainable lifestyle among consumers where the people will determine the demand, and subsequently influence the prices of goods in market.

“Among the focus in Madani Budget 2023 is the ‘Bantuan Bakul Rahmah’ that consists of rice, sugar, cooking oil, flour, condensed milk, noodle and eggs among other items to help reduce the cost of living (for the recipients).

“The government is committed to help those in need through the ‘Bakul Rahmah’ programme and to ensure the initiative will continue, the ministry will reach out to industry players to establish strategic partnership,” said Fuziah.

She said this at a ‘Bantuan Bakul Rahmah’ distribution at Miri Community College, here yesterday.

A total of 60 students from the college received food basket totalling up to RM5,000.

Fuziah thanked sponsors and strategic partners including Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation; Palmer Sdn Bhd; Pioneer Trading Sdn Bhd; Everrise Sdn Bhd; Persatuan Pengusaha Stesen Minyak Shell; and Upmills Sdn Bhd for their contribution towards the programme.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, Miri Community College director Harmen Muda, and representatives from the sponsors were also present.