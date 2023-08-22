KTS hosts celebration for clients to mark 40 years as Atlas Copco East M’sia sole distributor

KUCHING (Aug 22): KTS Group of Companies hosted the Atlas Copco Night at KTS Garden here yesterday for 180 clients from a wide spectrum of industries.

The clients were from industries such as semiconductor, cement, power generation, agriculture, medical, food and beverage, general manufacturing, quarry, mining, construction, and rental.

“KTS is hosting this banquet to express its gratitude and appreciation to its clients for the strong support and confidence in Atlas Copco products and services over the years.

“Being a world-renowned global provider of sustainable productivity solutions, Atlas Copco is celebrating its 150 years of innovation since its founding in 1873,” said KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming.

He said 2023 marks 40 years of partnership between Atlas Copco and KTS, which was granted sole distributorship for East Malaysia in 1983.

“When KTS became the Atlas Copco sole distributor for East Malaysia region 40 years ago, we were all well aware that the pertinence of the products and services we offered could only be validated by our customers’ reception.

“And over the years, KTS has received strong support and encouraging response from the customers for which we are most grateful. We are thankful to our customers for the trust vested in us, in our products and services

“We hope Atlas Copco will continue journeying with us, we will move forward and embrace the future together,” he said.

A Product Innovation Fair was also held to showcase Atlas Copco machinery, which included the energy-saving Variable Speed Drive (VSD) screw compressor, vacuum pump, portable air compressor, power generator, light towers, and compressed air treatment products.

Guests also had the opportunity to examine the machines and interact with KTS and Atlas Copco personnel for a deeper understanding of the innovative technological advances of Atlas Copco solutions.

They also learned about Atlas Copco’s climate and sustainability ambitions by developing energy-efficient solutions that enable them to lower the greenhouse gas emissions to reach a net zero carbon world.

One main highlight on the occasion was the symbolic handover ceremony of Atlas Copco equipment to Kelington Technologies Sdn Bhd, which is the project company undertaking the construction of the new facility of Melexis (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in Samajaya Industrial Park.

Lau performed the handover accompanied by guest of honour Khalid Shaith, who is Atlas Copco Malaysia Sdn Bhd compressor technique for Malaysia and Singapore general manager, to James Hew – project director of Kelington, witnessed by Wan Othman from Melexis and KTA consultant Christopher Lee.

The Sales Excellence Award went to Chong Wei Hin from KTS Kuching and Wong Ching Diak from KTS Kota Kinabalu for their outstanding sales achievement.