Kuching man who tried to choke dad jailed three months

KUCHING (Aug 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 27-year-old man to three months in jail for hurting his father by choking the 71-year-old from behind while he was praying.

Azamudden Sahmat pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, who ordered his jail sentence take effect from today.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which carries a jail term of up to one year, or a fine up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Azamudden committed the offence at his family’s house in Taman Malihah, Jalan Batu Kawa here around 8.15pm on July 2, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, during Isyak prayer, Azamudden roughly pushed the side of his father’s head three times.

After the prayer, Azamudden then aggressively grabbed the victim’s neck from behind.

The father somehow managed to get free and ran to his other child’s house next door.

He suffered pain to his right shoulder, neck, and his left jaw as a result of the assault.

The victim did not know the reason for his son’s aggressive behaviour and was left fearful and traumatised.

A police report was lodged, leading to Azamudden’s arrest.

It is understood that Azamudden had been under the influence of drugs at the time and claimed he was unaware he had committed the offence against his father.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Azamudden was unrepresented by legal counsel.