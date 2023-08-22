New technology boosts Sabah aquatic sports

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 22): The swimming pool at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex Aquatic Centre in Likas has been installed with OMEGA technology system.

Sabah Sports Board (SSB) engineer Awang Mohd Taufik Awang Ali informed Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin during a visit to the facility on Tuesday.

Mohd Taufik explained the system has gone through the testing and commissioning phases and the Sabah Aquatic Sports Association (SASA) was satisfied with the newly installed timing and measurement devices, which meet the standard required by the association.

SASA president Daniel Lee said the previous system was not functioning well which has effect on the sports development, particularly among young athletes.

However, with the newly installed technology he believed it will have positive impact where the experienced swimmers will find it similar to the those used at national and international competitions.

Apart from that, Lee also hoped that more young and talented swimmers would be unearthed and would go on on to represent the state and country.

“The new technology too will certainly benefit the state Para athletes,” said Lee.

Meanwhile, Ellron was extremely pleased with OMEGA technologies, which has long been the forefront of sport timekeeping technology at the highest level meets.

“Hopefully it will further improve Sabah swimming. I believe it will be a catalyst to our athletes to be even motivated in training and contribute to their progress, thus help lift the standard of the sport in the state,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ellron witnessed a trial run using the OMEGA technology system at the swimming pool, where the equipment installed included touchpads, starting blocks and scoreboard.

“With the new technology, it is hoped that it will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the sport management,” he added.

SSB general manager Terrence Pudin, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary (sports and youth management) Charles William Dabbi and SASA officials were also present.