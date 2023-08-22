Nik Nazmi: Civil servants can now wear batik to work every day to save energy consumption, not just on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 22): Civil servants can now wear batik clothing during the whole work week and not just on Thursdays, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced today.

The Cabinet had agreed to the move in view of the climate and the need for energy efficiency in government offices, he said in a statement.

“The decision made had taken into account the climate in this country and also the government’s commitment to achieve its aspiration for net zero greenhouse gas emissions as early as 2050 by reducing the carbon footprint from the energy consumption practices,” he said.

The move will also help the local batik industry, he added.

He also said that the recommendation to change the dress code etiquette will also be extended to all members of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

Besides that, the guideline included in the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (EECA) he had presented to the Cabinet on August 2 ensures that temperatures in all government offices are kept between 24 to 25 degrees Celcius, he added.

Last year, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was reported by national news agency Bernama as saying that the Selangor state assembly had plans to allow batik attire at its sitting after the initiative’s implementation at the Parliament level.

Before that in 2021, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim allowed members to wear batik clothing, according to Bernama’s report. — Malay Mail