Python feasts on Bakam senior citizen’s chicken

MIRI (Aug 22): A homeowner from Taman Shangrila, Bakam here had a nasty shock this morning when she found a phyton coiled up in her chicken coop.

The 66-year-old woman said she had wanted to feed her chicken but instead found the python.

As her chicken was missing, she believed it had been eaten by the snake.

Fearing for her safety, she contacted the Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri for help to remove the intruder.

In a statement, APM Miri said it received a call from the woman at 7.02am.

A team of four personnel was sent to the scene.

“The team took about 12 minutes to capture the two-metre-long reptile,” said APM.

The phyton was later released back into its natural habitat.

The operation ended at 7.35am.