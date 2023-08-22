Rentap: Agong to make pit stop at Mid Layar RRCC during Borneo trip

KUCHING (Aug 22): The Mid Layar Rest & Relaxation Commercial Centre (RRCC) will be one of the stops for the Kembara Borneo Dirgahayu Tuanku programme next month, said Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

Rentap said the programme is a road trip led by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the Pan Borneo Highway from Sabah and Brunei, with the entourage scheduled to stop at Mid Layar RRCC on September 12.

“For me, this is a very high honour for the residents of the Layar area. I really hope that the traders here show the best image to make Layar and Betong famous,” said Rentap, who is also Layar assemblyman.

He mentioned these when officiating at the re-opening of the upgraded Mid Layar RRCC on Sunday.

He thanked Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) for the initiative to upgrade the RRCC which now has nine food and beverage shop lots and five retail shop lots in addition to toilets and surau.

“The facilities at the RnRs along the Pan Borneo Highway such as places to eat and drink, toilets, prayer halls and grocery stores are very important to ensure that the drivers are in the best condition throughout their journey,” he added.

Also present were SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir and Betong Division Resident Richard Michael Abunawas.