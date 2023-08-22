Sarawak to be ageing state by 2028, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Aug 22): Sarawak is predicted to be an aging state by 2028, said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She disclosed this after receiving a courtesy call from Head of Economic Affairs of the Netherlands Embassy, Eva Oskam, at her ministry yesterday.

The courtesy call was to reciprocate the visit by a delegation from the Ministry for Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK) to the Netherlands two weeks ago, which included Fatimah, where they delved into cooperation opportunities in areas such as elderly care, addressing the needs of an aging population, early childhood development, and determining the types of support that can be extended to children, including healthcare insurance.

“We are very happy to have a follow-up discussion like this after our working visit to the Netherlands to strengthen the possible collaboration between our state government and the Netherlands.

“Today’s visit focused on our preparation towards an aging society,” said Fatimah.

Fatimah added that Sarawak is expected to become an aging state by 2028, ahead of other Malaysian states that have been projected to hit the status by 2030.

She explained that they will examine the existing policies and initiatives in the Netherlands for the elderly, with the intention of selecting and customising approaches that best suit Sarawak’s specific needs.

“By 2028, our goal is not only to achieve developed status for Sarawak but also to significantly elevate the social well-being index of our residents.

“That is our aim and aspirations for an aging state,” she said.

Additionally, she said that trips to the Netherlands, Sweden, and Singapore formed part of the ministry’s preparedness for an aging population, through identifying the necessary steps that should be undertaken.

“We have to collaborate with other ministries, with first recognising that aging is a social issue.

“Based on our study visits, we’ve learnt that our elderly prefer to ‘age in place’, whereby these elderly desire to stay within their own homes and not relocate elsewhere.

“If this is what they desire, we need to ensure there are necessary support systems. In case of a medical emergency, for example, the elderly individual should have immediate access to the necessary assistance,” she said.

A proposal to establish a dedicated Cabinet committee as preparation for an aging population will be put forth at the cabinet meeting on Sept 14.

“We will present our ideas to the Cabinet, including health benefits that are given to the elderly through the Kenyalang Gold Card.

“If it’s approved, it will be implemented in 2024,” she said.