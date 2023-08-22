Sarawakian archer wins gold medal at European Traditional Open in Germany

BINTULU (Aug 22): Sarawakian archer Mohamad Edrudze Sulaiman has won a gold medal at the European Traditional Open (ETO 2023) in Eichenzell, Germany.

The 37-year-old archer received the medal for his efforts in the reflex bow modern (RBM) adult category.

“The competition is in 3D hunting format with more than 350 participants from all over the world and I was competing in the reflex bow modern adult category,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Mohamad Edrudze, who has eight years’ experience in competitions at national and international levels, collected 968 points, well clear of his second-place challenger’s 668 points.

He said it was a tough game against the international archers, who engage in the sport as part of their daily routines.

This was his second international competition after the World Historical Championship 2016 in Hungary.

He explained the competition in Germany involved three days of shooting in a 100-acre forest, which was divided into three sections.

“For each section, we have to cover around 8km, for those three days from 9am and come out of the forest at 5pm after completing 28 checkpoints in every section,” he related.

Mohamad Edrudze said they spent eight hours per day shooting all types of 3D hunting targets with many challenges faced and it was just like a real hunting simulation.

“This kind of game is normal for them, but not to us traditional archers from Malaysia, we are not familiar with this game.

“Alhamdullillah, although we are not really familiar with the game, we are in the top position,” he added.

He thanked Allah for the victory in Germany and for the blessings of prayers from fellow archers nationwide.

Originally from Sri Aman but currently living in Bintulu, Mohamad Edrudze works as a statistics assistant at the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Bintulu Operations Office.

He is a traditional archer from the ATMA Archery Club (Assyakirin Traditional and Modern Archery), which comes under the Sarawak State Traditional Archery Association (PMTNS).

Overall, the Malaysian team won five gold and one bronze from ETO 2023.

The Malaysian team members were Khairi Yusuf, Ismail Jumat, Umi Hafizah Mat Sahat, Dalia Asira Abdullah, and Rohayati Tarif@Tariff.

In April, the Traditional Archery Association of Malaysia (TAAM) carried out a selection for traditional archers to represent Malaysia where each state sent 10 representatives for the final selection in Negeri Sembilan.

The jubilant Malaysian traditional archery team is expected to arrive in Malaysia at 11pm tonight.