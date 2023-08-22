School for autistic children in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 22): Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib said the Social Welfare Department will be building a school for children with autism.

Speaking to reporters after witnessing Sabah Association of Senior Citizen (SASC) installation ceremony at Wisma Wanita on Tuesday, Ratib said the pilot project for the autism school will start at the end of 2023.

“Our plan for the pilot project is at the end of this year, where the Social Welfare Department will be using their fund to start it.

“I will be bringing the working paper to the cabinet,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Ratib said there are some 14,000 autistic children in Sabah, so it is timely for the government to step up and address the issue.

“With some 14,000 autistic children in the state, we can start to set up a school for them because going to private school with special needs is expensive, and not everyone can afford it.

“If the government can provide an autism school, we can encourage parents to send their children so that the government can help to ease their burden,” he said.

In his speech, Ratib also urged the experienced senior citizens in Sabah to share their expertise with the young people to produce a generation that is useful to society.

He said many experienced senior citizens are needed to be part of the state development, especially in sharing their expertise in various aspects.

“With extensive experience, the elderly should not marginalise themselves from society and let time pass by.

“On the other hand, this group should provide their devotional service through insightful views and advice to related sectors,” he said.

During the ceremony, Ratib witnessed the association’s installation ceremony led by its chairman, Robert Chang.

Chang in his welcoming speech said the association is currently initiating the development of SASC Day Care Centre at its 10,000 square feet land.

The SASC Day Care Centre will be managed by professional experts for the benefit of members and non-members who are interested.

The design is to accommodate about 60 elderly to spend their joyful time together.