Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after accident in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 22): A 68-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital after after his motorcycle collided with a car at Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yakub here yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the incident occurred at around 9.40am.

“Further investigation found that the car driven by a 26-year-old woman, which was heading towards Samariang roundabout from Sesco roundabout, had collided with the motorcycle.

“Due to the collision, the 68-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured and was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment. He was, however, pronounced dead due severe head injuries,” he said.

Ahsmon said the woman did not sustain any injuries.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.