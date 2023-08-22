Several Kuching roads to close for Ah Ma Hu Temple procession

KUCHING (Aug 22): Several roads here will close to traffic today for the Ah Ma Hu Temple’s religious prayer procession organised by the Heng Hua Seng Tiong Society.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement the affected roads will be closed from 3pm to 11.30pm.

“The roads closures will be from Jalan Gambir heading to Jalan Main Bazaar; Jalan Main Bazaar heading to Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg; Jalan TUn Abang Haji Openg heading to Padang Merdeka; Jalan Tabuan heading to Jalan Ban Hock; Jalan Tabuan heading to Jalan Wayang; Jalan Padungan heading to Jalan Bukit Mata; and Jalan Temple heading to Jalan Main Bazaar,” he said.

To reduce further traffic congestion, Ahsmon reminded road users to use alternative routes.

He said vehicles passing through Jalan Tabuan from Jalan Simpang Tiga are advised to head to Jalan Central Timur or through Jalan McDougall to avoid congestion due to the Jalan Wayang road closure.

He added that vehicles coming in from Jalan Haji Taha are also advised to make a U-turn at the Masjid Bahagian roundabout to avoid congestion due to the Jalan Gambir road closure.

“The public are also advised not to park their cars along the roadside and to plan their journey and use the alternative routes to reduce congestion.

“Further enquiries can be made by calling the Kuching District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division on 082-259900,” he added.