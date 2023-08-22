Social Welfare Department to meet childcare centre operators in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 22): The Social Welfare Department will be meeting with all childcare centre operators in Sabah, said Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib.

He said this to reporters when asked on the latest development of the physical abuse case at a childcare centre in Luyang here recently.

“The recent child abuse case in a childcare centre is still under investigation, and it is a police case. There is no result as of today but we are looking at this case seriously.

“There will be a meeting with all operators, and the arrangements have been made. Hopefully it will be done soon.

“I was also informed that there will be regular spot check by the relevant authorities at all registered childcare centres in Sabah, where it will be conducted anytime,” he said.

Ratib also said there will be a possibility for the setting up of hotline centre for members of the public to complain about childcare centres.

“If not hotline, we might set up a public complaints bureau in the department,” he added.

Police recently detained a 27-year-old caregiver at the childcare centre after a four-year-old boy complained of being abused.

The boy’s parents went to the childcare centre and viewed the closed circuit television (CCTV) recording of the incident where they saw the caregiver assault their son and immediately lodged a police report in Penampang.

Police have received reports from the victim’s mother, childcare centre’s operator and the caregiver.