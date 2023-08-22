S’wak Metro: Temporary road closure, diversion for ART prototype test run at Kuching Isthmus from Aug 23-Oct 31

KUCHING (Aug 22): There will be a temporary road closure and road diversion for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) prototype engineering run at Kuching Isthmus from tomorrow (Aug 23) until Oct 31, according to a notice from Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro).

As such, Sarawak Metro advised road users to be mindful when driving within the Isthmus area, and to obey all traffic management instructions (temporary signages) throughout the period of the ART prototype engineering run to ensure their safety.

“Further changes on dates, time or locations related to the Prototype Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) Engineering Run will be informed by Sarawak Metro.

“Road users heading to the affected area are also advised to plan their journey ahead. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the notice posted in the company’s social media pages.

It added that for any feedback or further questions concerning the traffic flow, members of the public can do so by contacting Talikhidmat or utilising the SCS Talikhidmat mobile app.

It was reported yesterday (Aug 21) that works to close certain sections of the road for the test run would start on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin had said the prototype, which was developed by China’s CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co Ltd, had been fully assembled over a two-week period after arriving at Senari Terminal here on Aug 5 from Shanghai Port.

He also said smart tram will undergo an engineering run from Sept 4 until Oct 31 on a loop on Jalan Keruing passing Menara LCDA, Menara SEDC, Menara Sarawak Energy and the Borneo Convention Centre.

According to Lee again, the prototype vehicle would be parked at the Kuching Port Authority’s Pending Terminal until the end of the engineering run in October.

In November, the prototype vehicle will be moved to Kota Samarahan for a month-long POC exercise on a 3km permanent dedicated lane along a section of the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway