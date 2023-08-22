Swedish Ombudsman institution best practice model for Sarawak to follow, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Aug 22): The Sarawak government is on the right track by following the best practice model of the Swedish Ombudsman institution, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) today reported Abang Johari saying this effort is important towards establishing the Sarawak Ombudsman as a machinery of the state government to ensure good governance, transparency, and integrity.

He said as such the Sarawak government is right in choosing Sweden as a model for the Ombudsman system.

“As we all know, the Ombudsman institution in Sweden is one of the oldest in the world since 1809, so the model of the Swedish Ombudsman as the first and oldest Ombudsman in the world will be the best point of reference.

“So, I am very confident that the Sarawak government will not make a mistake if it follows best practices such as the Swedish Ombudsman institution,” he said.

Abang Johari said this when leading the Sarawak government delegation at a briefing by Swedish Parliamentary Ombudsman chief Erik Nymansson and senior legal adviser and international coordinating director of the Swedish Parliament, Charlotte De Geer Fällman, at the Swedish Parliamentary Ombudsman Office in Stockholm yesterday (Aug 21).

Joining him at the briefing were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Malaysian Ambassador to Sweden Hafizah Abdullah.

Others in the delegation were Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Federal Secretary Ahmad Nazri Mohd Hassan, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, Sarawak State Attorney-General Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, Deputy State Attorney General Datu Saferi Ali, and Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit director Semawi Mohamad.

The Premier also said the state government will carry out modifications and adaptations to meet the needs of local systems, culture, and practices in line with Sarawak’s desire to become a developed and high-income state by 2030.

“Thus, the state government is confident that this aspiration should be complemented by the best practices of transparency, good governance, and integrity in its agencies.

“This is because the Ombudsman institution is important in safeguarding the rights and interests of the people while at the same time promoting good and effective governance,” he explained.

Commenting on the benchmarking visit to Sweden, the Premier said is to study, understand, and benchmark the administrative structure and governance of the Ombudsman in Sweden.

“The benchmark visit is also to get legal and procedural input for the state’s Ombudsman Ordinance.

“At the same time, through this benchmark visit, we can learn how the Ombudsman plays the role effectively,” he added.

After the briefing, Abang Johari and the Sarawak delegation adjourned to an appreciation dinner in Stockholm.