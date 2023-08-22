Thousands flock to Kuching city centre for Ah Ma Hu Temple procession

KUCHING (Aug 22): Thousands flocked to Kuching city centre today to participate in the religious prayer procession of the Kuching Heng Hua Seng Ing Tong (Ah Ma Hu Temple) today.

Some 130 troupes participated in the procession, which started at the temple’s site at Jalan Central Timur here.

According to Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee, the celebration is held by the temple once every three years.

“The temple is primarily under the care of the Henghua community, who were traditionally involved in the fishing industry. The temple was erected to bless their vocation, and the procession is held once every three years,” he said.

However, neither Wee nor anybody that The Borneo Post approached at the temple knew the exact date the temple was established.

The troupes were decked in brightly-coloured costumes and they performed Chinese music as they paraded around the city centre.

Meanwhile, Wee noted there was a good response to the procession this year.

The procession ended at around 10.30pm.