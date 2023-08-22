Two friends drown while fishing in Labuan

LABUAN (Aug 22): Two friends who were reported missing while fishing along the coast of Kiamsam on August 20, were found drowned on Monday.

Labuan police chief Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim said the body of Yasin Johnar, aged 20, was found around 5.20pm while a search team fished out the body of Mohammad Shah, 19, two minutes later.

“The bodies were taken to the Labuan Hospital for post-mortem and police have classified the case as sudden death due to drowning,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yasin and Mohd Shah left Kiamsam jetty in a small boat

for a fishing expedition at 6pm on Sunday.

Their fishing boat was discovered adrift not far from the jetty where they initially set sail.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan director Maritime Captain Nudin Jusoh said a search and rescue operation was activated with the help from the marine police, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department and villagers.

“Search team found the first body at 0.5 nautical mile off the coast of Kiamsam at 5.20pm while the second body was discovered two minutes later, about 10 meters from the first body.

“Both bodies were taken to the Customs Jetty to be handed to the authority for further action,” he said in a statement.