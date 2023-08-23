3 Sibu archers to represent Sarawak at national championship

SIBU (Aug 23): Three archers from Falcon Archery Club here will represent Sarawak at the Malaysia Schools Sports Council (MSSM) National Archery Championship in Pahang on Aug 24-29.

They are Girls’ U-12 Lucrecia Liew Yu Shuen (SJK Dung Sang), Girls’ U-18 Illyka Qistina Aqill (SMK Sibu Jaya), and Boys’ U-15 Felix Ng Yu Jet (SM Wong Nai Siong).

Club chief Tiong Hung Sing said the three were picked based on their good performance at the recent Inter-Division Schools Archery championship in Kuching.

“Hopefully, they can excel at the championship,” she said.

Falcon Archery Club has actively been recruiting and training new students.

Over the years, the club has produced outstanding athletes.

Training is conducted on weekends at its archery range at Permai Housing Estate.