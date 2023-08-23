Acting TYT invited to Sarawak-level National Day do in Mukah

KUCHING (Aug 23): Acting Head of State Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar has been invited to grace the Sarawak-level National Day celebration in Mukah on Aug 30-31.

Asfia formally received the invitation from the celebration organising committee led by the Minister-in-charge Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah at Astana Negeri Sarawak today.

Fatimah, who is Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, said the celebration in Mukah will begin with the Ambang Merdeka at Dataran Pehin Setia on Aug 30.

“The highlight will be the National Day gathering at the Multi-purpose Hall of Politeknik Mukah on the morning of Aug 31,” she said.

Fatimah said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will also be in Mukah for the celebration.

She added other events in the programme will be the Unity Ride & Walk at Dataran Pehin Setia Raja on the morning of Aug 31 followed by Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan at the Centexs Mukah Multi-purpose Hall in the evening.

Other organising committee members present for the courtesy call included Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu; Sarawak Protocol, Ceremonies and Event Management Unit director Datu Mohamad Junaidi Mohidin; and Mukah Resident Kueh Lei Poh.