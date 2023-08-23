Anwar: Malaysia, Iran ready to enhance bilateral relationship

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): Malaysia and Iran pledged their commitment to continue the existing integrated bilateral relations, including in the fields of economy, education, food security, science and technology as well as to explore new potential for cooperation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the commitment was following a telephone conversation with the President of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi yesterday, after Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir had paid a courtesy call on the President of Iran.

“We also agreed that two joint committees to be set up — Joint Commission Meeting and Joint Economic Commission — that would immediately convene a meeting to explore all possibilities of cooperation between both countries for the benefit of all,” said Anwar through his Facebook account posting today.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Zambry who is on a four-day official visit to Iran, that ended today, said during his visit, he made a courtesy call on President Raisi who welcomed the move to improve bilateral relations between both countries.

According to Zambry, his visit to Iran was aimed at expanding the access on export of commodities and products from Malaysia to countries that come under the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). – Bernama