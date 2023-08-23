APM personnel catch one-metre-long cobra in Kuala Baram

MIRI (Aug 23): The Miri Civil Defence (APM Miri) personnel caught a one-metre-long cobra at a house in Kampung Batu 1, Kuala Baram earlier today.

In a statement, APM Miri said they received a call from the house owner at 9.14am and a team of personnel was immediately despatched to the house.

“Upon arrival at 9.34am, the team met with the owner who related to them that he saw a moving object near one of the house windows.

“Fearing for the family’s safety, he called APM Miri to help to capture it,” it said.

APM Miri said the team found the cobra outside the window and managed to capture it in 12 minutes.

The cobra was later released into its natural habitat.