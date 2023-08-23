Bukit Peninjau longhouse folk fume over almost a week of no water supply

MIRI (Aug 23): Longhouse folk at the Bukit Peninjau Settlement Scheme here are fuming as their taps ran dry for over five days with no solution from the authorities in sight.

Ramesh Arumugam, whose in-laws are residents of the 54-door longhouse located on the higher ground of Bukit Peninjau, said the residents there have been waiting for their water supply to return to normal but has been left high and dry in the past week.

“There was previously about 25 psi of pressure in the pipe but it is zero reading now,” he said.

He was speaking with The Borneo Post after being contacted by the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) claiming that water supply there had been restored.

The longhouse started experiencing water supply problems on Aug 16, and Ramesh had forwarded the issue to JBALB’s call centre in Kuching the following day.

Maintenance work on the pipelines was carried out at Bukit Song, and the longhouse water supply was restored on Aug 20, but the water pressure was too low, and today the pressure was non-existence on higher grounds.

Ramesh said a JBALB team went to the site but was unable to provide answers to the problem faced by the consumers on higher ground.

“I need your help to solve this problem, at least JBALB come to inspect physically on the problem. Please help,” he said.

He has also contacted the office of elected representatives to help with the problem and was still awaiting their response.

Meanwhile, JBALB Miri divisional engineer Fahil Kawi said the issue had been addressed and a team has been sent to the scene to redress the issue raised.

He forwarded photos of water flowing out of a ground pipe leading to the reading meter, but Ramesh said this was at lower ground level.

He called on the authorities to get the pressure up to ensure that everyone in the settlement scheme has access to clean, treated water for their daily activities.